CLAFLIN BASEBALL: Dobbs homer lifts Panthers to 7-6 win

Gerardric Dobbs hit a pinch-hit two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning as Claflin University rallied past Clark Atlanta University, 7-6, in a non-conference baseball game at Mirmow Field on Wednesday.
Claflin's second straight win improved the Panthers to 4-7 heading into this weekend’s Peach Belt Conference series at UNC-Pembroke. The three-game series gets underway Friday (Feb. 28) at 6 p.m. followed by single games on Saturday (Feb. 29) and Sunday (Mar. 1) at 3 p.m. and 1 p.m., respectively.
In defeating Clark Atlanta for the sixth straight game, the Panthers were down to their last strike with Jalen Sprull reached second base for Claflin, representing the tying run. Justice Page immediately put Dobbs in the hole at 0-2, setting the stage for the game-winning home run on the next pitch. Dobbs drilled the pitch over the left-field wall.
Claflin didn't lead until Dobbs hit. Clark Atlanta jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning and increased the margin to 3-0 with another run in the third. Claflin closed the gap to 3-2 with a pair of runs in its bottom half of the third and later tied game at 3-3 in the fifth. The Panthers only had two hits at that point of the game.
Clark Atlanta added three runs over the next two innings for 6-3 lead heading in the bottom of the seventh.
It was in that inning, Danzel Lucas pulled the Panthers within a run at 6-5, belting a two-run homer across the centerfield wall.
Sprull and Lucas were the only Claflin players with two hits, which had six hits in the game. Malik James had a double for the Panthers.
You have free articles remaining.
Calvin Butler had a solo home run and Daniel Gray added two hits to lead Clark Atlanta, now 4-6 on the season.
Dermus Strozier picked up the win for the Panthers, shutting down the Clark Atlanta offense in the last two innings, striking out five of the six batters he faced.
Page was the losing pitcher for Clark Atlanta.
PANTHERS' TUESDAY WIN
Malik James and Gabriel Rentas hit home runs and drove in three runs apiece as the Claflin University Panthers defeated Lincoln University (PA) 8-5 in a non-conference baseball game on Tuesday (Feb. 25) at Mirmow Field.
The win halted a six-game Claflin losing streak, improving the Panthers record to 3-7 overall this season and 8-1 all-time against Lincoln.
James tied the contest at 3-3 with a two-homer in the bottom of the fourth and Rentas contributed a solo shot in the sixth, putting the Panthers up for good at 4-3. James and Rentas each had 3 hits for Claflin, which collected 12 hits.