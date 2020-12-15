CLAFLIN ATHLETICS: CIAA cancels basketball, volleyball seasons

CHARLOTTE – Due to growing concerns related to COVID-19, the Board of Directors for the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) announced Tuesday that it has voted to cancel the men’s and women’s basketball seasons which were set to begin for Claflin University and other member programs on January 9, to include the 2021 CIAA Basketball Tournament.

In addition, the board also voted to cancel the women’s volleyball season, which had been moved to the spring from the normal fall schedule.

"Unfortunately, COVID-19 continues to challenge the conference's ability to see a clear path to move forward collectively," said CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams. The impact to health and wellness, community concerns, as well as the economic ramifications are real.”

Makola Abdullah, Virginia State University president and CIAA board chair, said this was not an easy decision.

“We all want to have a season, and we want our student-athletes, coaches and staff to have a season,” Abdullah said. “However, the data, which changes almost daily, does not support such a decision.

"The potential risk outweighs the desire to play.”