CIAA mobile tour at Claflin on Thursday

CIAA Tournament Basketball

Members of the Virginia Union band pose in front of a CIAA Tournament sign in Charlotte, N.C., on Friday, February 28, 2000. The CIAA college basketball tournament is celebrating its 75th year.

 AP Photo/Steve Reed

In recognition of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Basketball Tournament’s 75th anniversary, American Legacy has launched a mobile truck exhibit tour celebrating the milestone. The CIAA mobile tour is exclusively sponsored by Toyota.

The mobile tour, which provide students with a look at the tournament’s history and the pioneers who set the stage for what the tournament has become today, will arrive on the Claflin University campus Thursday.

The tour truck will be parked in the circle near the café from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

CLAFLIN BASKETBALL: Panthers see CIAA run end in semis

The CIAA Mobile Museum highlights include:

• A 75-year timeline highlighting some of the most important dates, teams, players and coaches, with photos of the tournament’s history.

• A special section featuring CIAA Legends including Clarence “Big House” Gaines, Charles Oakley, Ben Wallace and more.

• Video screens highlighting past games, players, teams and the tournament’s 75th anniversary video, plus artifacts and memorabilia from players and coaches.

