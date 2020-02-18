COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Claflin visits Livingstone for CIAA double-header

SALISBURY, N.C. – The Claflin University men’s and women’s basketball teams will be out to end losing streaks on Wednesday, Feb. 19, when they travel to Livingstone College for a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Southern Division double-header.

Action gets underway at 5:30 p.m. with the women’s contest followed by the men’s approximately 20 minutes after the completion of the first game. Both games will be played inside the New Trent Gymnasium on the Livingstone campus.

In the men’s matchup, Claflin hopes to end a three-game tailspin. A win over Livingstone would keep the Panthers in a battle for third place within the division along with Fayetteville State. Claflin is 7-8 in the conference, a 1/2-game behind Fayetteville State, which holds an 8-7 record.

The Panthers are 11-15 overall.

In the first meeting between the two teams, Claflin came away with a 71-67 win, snapping a four-game slide at the time. Devin Smith poured in team-high 17 points and Haneef Britt posted his only double-figure game this season of 10 points with two blocked shots.