Claflin to honor 117 athletes on April 6

The Claflin University Department of Athletics will honor 117 student-athletes during National Student-Athlete Day, Monday, April 6.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s recognition will be done virtually on the Claflin athletics social media platforms.

All Panther student-athletes with a 3.0 or better will be honored during National Student-Athlete Day.

National Student-Athlete Day is a NCAA Initiative that recognizes the accomplishments of student-athletes nationwide who excel in the classroom, on the playing field and in their communities.

National Student-Athlete Day was created by the National Consortium for Academics and Sports and the Northeastern University Center for the Study of Sport in Society, with partnership from the NCAA and the National Federation of State High School Associations. NCAA involvement began in 1994.

"It is important to recognize the academic achievement as well as the athletic achievements," Athletics Director Dr. Jerome Fitch said. "To have 72% (117 of 162 student-athletes) of the total number of student-athletes honored during this day is really a great achievement."