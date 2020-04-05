Claflin to honor 117 athletes on April 6

The Claflin University Department of Athletics will honor 117 student-athletes during National Student-Athlete Day, Monday, April 6.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s recognition will be done virtually on the Claflin athletics social media platforms.
All Panther student-athletes with a 3.0 or better will be honored during National Student-Athlete Day.
National Student-Athlete Day is a NCAA Initiative that recognizes the accomplishments of student-athletes nationwide who excel in the classroom, on the playing field and in their communities.
National Student-Athlete Day was created by the National Consortium for Academics and Sports and the Northeastern University Center for the Study of Sport in Society, with partnership from the NCAA and the National Federation of State High School Associations. NCAA involvement began in 1994.
"It is important to recognize the academic achievement as well as the athletic achievements," Athletics Director Dr. Jerome Fitch said. "To have 72% (117 of 162 student-athletes) of the total number of student-athletes honored during this day is really a great achievement."
In addition to Student-Athlete Day, Claflin will hold its annual student-athlete week, April 6-10. Student-athlete week will also be done virtually. Follow Claflin athletics on its social media platforms: Twitter: @ClaflinPanthers; Facebook: ClaflinPanthers14 and Instagram: claflin_atheltics.
Claflin honorees are:
- Volleyball -- Danielle Branch, Makaylen Crosby, Taylor Drayton, Enare Ekure, Trinity Fierce, Paris Heathman, Angel Johnson, Jada Jones, Amaya Moore, Trinity Mosley, Erin Preston, Jala Roberts, Tamia Valentine, Leah Wellington
- Women’s basketball -- Jamisha Dunigan, Lydia Goolsby, Ty'Sha Hamon-Dubose, Dionna Long, ShaKarri Mack, Breanna Price, Danyelle Riddick, Brandi Rivers, Nijha Shannon, Joice Beda Thomas
- Men’s basketball -- Jonathan Bell, Brando Davis, Mark Emmanuel, Donnell Frayer, Jr., Cameron Gardner, Romero Hill, Noah Jenkins, Dekwan Lewis, Alexandros Panayides, Rodney Prichard, Antonios Proisleos, Cornellius Reynolds, Cameron Rucker, Devin Smith, Letrell West
- Men’s track & field -- Andrew Bennett, Zeron Chance, Stephen Dauway, Jaiden Henderson, Tre Jeter, Michael Miller, Caleb Patterson, Cameron Pepper, Antavious Richardson, Matthews Rox, Derick St. Jean, Antonio Walker, LaCarlos Watlington
- Women’s track & field -- Alliyah Allwood, Kiara Belton, Esther Chukwunwike, Alexus Edmound, Gari Forehand, Anastasia Golson, Destiny Hall, Ty'Sha Hamon-Dubose, Faith McKie, Nytajah Smalls, Jayda Teasley, Faith Vice
- Baseball -- Cory Brown, Deccarius Chapman, Jaiden Garner, Joshua Gordon, Caleb Green, Kyle Hawkins, Makai Holloway, Charles Jackson, Nicholas Johnson, Justin Josey, Cody Mack, Jordan McCray, Eric Minor, Austin Montgomery, Jesus Morel, Ed'zaviah Paul, James Quarles, Jalen Sprulll, Dermus Strozier, Joshua Terry, Shamar Thomas, Tavion Towers
- Softball -- Jada Ames, Bre'Zhay Chambers, Kadasia Damon, Sametra Duck, Jasmine Dukes, Jada Garrick, Marion Goins, Reagan Hill, Camryn Hollis, Breney Howard, Mercedes Howze, Chaston Huntly, Jaelyn Jackson, Angel Johnson, Olivia Montgomery, Shauneyah Nichols, DaVidria Robinson, Kyra Shuler, Ashley Thomas, Shaniya Thomas
- Cheerleader -- Corina Badger, Nyra Govan, McKenna Hopkins, Markayla Hunter, Kashara Maggette, London MCQueen, Sierra Price, LaBarron Sledge, Jonnasia Sledge, Khalin Taylor
