CLAFLIN SPORTS: No fans for baseball, softball

To remain in compliance with the City of Orangeburg restrictions on crowd gatherings, the Claflin University Department of Athletics announced that fans will not be allowed at the home baseball and softball games this season.

"The decision to play without fans is to protect the health, well-being and safety of our student-athletes, staff and the campus community," Director of Athletics Tony O'Neal said.

The Claflin baseball team will host the University of North Georgia in Peach Belt Conference play during opening weekend, Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 6-7, at Historic Mirmow Field in Orangeburg. The Panthers will face the Nighthawks in a doubleheader on Saturday at 1 p.m. The three-game series will conclude with a 2 p.m. single game on Sunday.

The Lady Panthers softball team is set to open the 2021 campaign on Saturday, March 13, when they travel to Salisbury, N.C., to face the Blue Bears of Livingstone College in a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association doubleheader.

The 2021 home-opener for Claflin softball is scheduled for Saturday, March 20, when they host St. Augustine's University in a CIAA doubleheader at the North Road Complex in Orangeburg. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 1 p.m.

For up-to-date information on Claflin University Athletics, visit the athletics website at: athletics.claflin.edu.

