The Claflin University softball team dropped a non-conference doubleheader to Tusculum University, 7-1 and 12-2, Sunday, Feb. 2, in Orangeburg. The contest was played in the new home of the Lady Panthers Orangeburg Recreation Complex on North Road, in Orangeburg.
Claflin goes to 1-3 on the season while Tusculum improved to 4-0.
Errors proved to be costly in both games as the Lady Panthers. In game one, Claflin committed three errors which allowed four Tusculum runs to cross the plate and in game two, the Lady Panthers also committed three errors which allowed five runs to cross the plate.
On the day, Claflin managed just six total hits across both games compared to 20 for the Pioneers. Tusculum committed four errors of their own in the contest.
Jaelyn Jackson, who went four innings allowing five runs with five hits was the loser of game one while Bre’Zhay Chambers was the loser in game two, giving up 10 runs with eight hits.
Claflin will return to action on Thursday, Feb. 6 when they travel to Aiken, to face USC-Aiken in a non-conference double-header.
The Lady Panthers will return home Sunday, Feb. 9, when they host Anderson University in a non-conference double-header. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. at the Orangeburg Recreation Complex on North Road, in Orangeburg.
