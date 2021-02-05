Claflin falls to North Georgia in PBC series finale

The Claflin University Baseball team fell to the University of North Georgia Nighthawks, 14-0, in the Peach Belt Conference (PBC) series finale at historic Mirmow Field.

The win gave North Georgia the series and improved the Nighthawks’ early season record at 2-1 overall and 2-1 in conference play.

Claflin (1-2, 1-2) will travel to Lander University next weekend for a PBC three-game series. The action gets underway Saturday, Feb. 13, with a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m., followed by the series finale on Sunday, Feb. 14, at 1 p.m.

In the contest, the Panther batters managed just three hits off Nighthawks starter Parker Morrison (1-0), who went the distance. Morrison finished the game with 17 strikeouts and two walks against 31 batters faced.

Keyon Smith had the only extra-base hit for Claflin with a double. The Virginia State University transfer finished the series with four hits that included a home run and two doubles. Gerardric Dobbs, who had a single in the game, also wrapped up the series with four hits. Daniel Powell added the final base hit, a single, for the Panther offense in the loss.

Charles Jackson, 0-1, who pitched three innings, was the losing pitcher for Claflin.

North Georgia had three players whot hit home runs in the game -- Nik Levensteins knocked out a three-run homer, while Jake Howard and Crews Taylor each belted out two-run shots.

