CLAFLIN BASEBALL: VSU takes 2 from Panthers

VSU baseball takes two from Claflin

PETERSBURG, Va. – The Virginia State University baseball team defeated Claflin University twice (8-5, 12-6) in a doubleheader on Wednesday.

The losses dropped Claflin to 4-16 on the season, heading into this weekend’s Peach Belt Conference three-game series at Georgia Southwestern State University. The series will feature a doubleheader Saturday, at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., followed by the finale on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Virginia State improved to 12-10 for the season.

In the opener, the Panthers tied the contest in the second-inning at 1-1 on a Nicholas Johnson RBI single that brought home Eric McElveen.

Virginia State broke the tie in its half of the second with five runs for a 6-1 lead. The Panthers later reduced the Trojans lead at 6-4 when Joshua Gordan drove in a run with a single followed by Malik James two-run double.

Gordan, Johnson and McElveen had two hits apiece for the Panther.

Both starters on the day, Kyle Hawkins of Claflin and Virginia State’s Jarren Norman went the distance. Norman allowed the Claflin batters eight hits over seven innings in picking up the win.