CLAFLIN BASEBALL: VSU takes 2 from Panthers
CLAFLIN BASEBALL: VSU takes 2 from Panthers

VSU baseball takes two from Claflin

PETERSBURG, Va. – The Virginia State University baseball team defeated Claflin University twice (8-5, 12-6) in a doubleheader on Wednesday.

The losses dropped Claflin to 4-16 on the season, heading into this weekend’s Peach Belt Conference three-game series at Georgia Southwestern State University. The series will feature a doubleheader Saturday, at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., followed by the finale on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Virginia State improved to 12-10 for the season.

In the opener, the Panthers tied the contest in the second-inning at 1-1 on a Nicholas Johnson RBI single that brought home Eric McElveen.

Virginia State broke the tie in its half of the second with five runs for a 6-1 lead. The Panthers later reduced the Trojans lead at 6-4 when Joshua Gordan drove in a run with a single followed by Malik James two-run double.

Gordan, Johnson and McElveen had two hits apiece for the Panther.

Both starters on the day, Kyle Hawkins of Claflin and Virginia State’s Jarren Norman went the distance. Norman allowed the Claflin batters eight hits over seven innings in picking up the win.

Hawkins, 0-3, shouldered the loss, giving up nine hits with two strike outs.

Claflin opened the scoring in game two, jumping out to a quick 3-0 in the top of the second inning, thanks to a three-run double off the bat of Steven Joyner. But VSU erupted for five runs in its half of the inning for a 5-3 advantage.

The Panthers tied the contest at 5-5 in the top of the third with two runs, when McElveen scored on a wild pitch and Johnson produced an RBI-single. VSU answered with two runs of its own for the 7-5 advantage.

Claflin put up its last run in the top of the fourth to pull within one.

For the game, Dobbs led the Panthers hitting attack with three hits followed by McElveen and James at two hits each.

