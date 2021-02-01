CLAFLIN BASEBALL: Player completes journey to Army

Former Claflin University baseball player Jalen Sprull was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army in January.

Sprull was a member of the Bulldog Battalion of the U.S. Army ROTC, which is comprised of cadets from Claflin, South Carolina State University and Voorhees College. His active-duty assignment will be with the Chemical Corps.

The road to commissioning was not always an easy one for Sprull.

“Cadet Sprull was able to overcome several obstacles en route to receiving his commission,” Bulldog Battalion Recruiting Operating Officer retired Lt. Col. Anthony Watson said. “He’s worked hard all four years and did an outstanding job of balancing being a cadet, student-athlete and student leader.”

Sprull, a four-year member Claflin's baseball program, finished his career with a .291 batting average and .385 slugging percentage. He recorded 61 RBIs to go along with 17 doubles and four home runs over 103 games played.

Throughout his four years, Sprull was viewed as a model student-athlete by those who worked closely with him.