CLAFLIN BASEBALL: Player completes journey to Army

Former Claflin University baseball player Jalen Sprull was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army in January.
Sprull was a member of the Bulldog Battalion of the U.S. Army ROTC, which is comprised of cadets from Claflin, South Carolina State University and Voorhees College. His active-duty assignment will be with the Chemical Corps.
The road to commissioning was not always an easy one for Sprull.
“Cadet Sprull was able to overcome several obstacles en route to receiving his commission,” Bulldog Battalion Recruiting Operating Officer retired Lt. Col. Anthony Watson said. “He’s worked hard all four years and did an outstanding job of balancing being a cadet, student-athlete and student leader.”
Sprull, a four-year member Claflin's baseball program, finished his career with a .291 batting average and .385 slugging percentage. He recorded 61 RBIs to go along with 17 doubles and four home runs over 103 games played.
Throughout his four years, Sprull was viewed as a model student-athlete by those who worked closely with him.
“Jalen was a solid player and a quiet leader on the field,” head coach James Randall said. “He’s the kind of player/person you want to keep around your program. He was someone I could always count on. When our top two players went down, Jalen stepped right in and took over the role of leader. He is just an all-around model individual.”
In addition to being a member of the Bulldog Battalion and the Panther baseball team, Sprull was active on campus. During the 2019-20 academic year, he served as president of the Timothy J. Autry Theta Chapter of Chi Alpha Sigma National College Athlete Honor Society and vice president of the Claflin Student Government Association.
Sprull noted that balancing all the activities was a total team effort.
“It took a lot of support from my family, friends and a huge amount of understanding from the leadership of each of the entities in which I was involved. I appreciate the understanding of my head coach, as well as the leadership of the battalion and university. They knew there would be times I would have to miss events because of my obligations with the other organizations, but they always supported it.”
Sprull, a distinguished military graduate, received his bachelor of arts with honors (cum laude) in political science in the fall of 2020. He has reported to Basic Officer Leader Course (BOLC) in Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. His first duty station is set for Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas.