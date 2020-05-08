CLAFLIN BASEBALL: Peach Belt honors two for academics
CLAFLIN BASEBALL

CLAFLIN BASEBALL: Peach Belt honors two for academics

Claflin baseball

Claflin University baseball players Makai Holloway and Jalen Sprull have been named to the Peach Belt Conference 2020 baseball Team of Academic Distinction (formerly known as the All-Academic Team).

The 2020 baseball Team of Academic Distinction is part of a season-long program recognizing the outstanding accomplishments of PBC student-athletes in the classroom as well as on the field. To be eligible for the team, a student-athlete must 1) participate in at least half of his/her team's events and be either a starter or significant contributor; 2) achieve a 3.30 cumulative grade-point average (on a 4.0 scale) and 3) complete at least one full academic year at his or her current institution and has reached sophomore athletic eligibility. The Peach Belt Conference Sports Information Directors oversee the program.

Holloway, a 5-10, 170-pound junior pitcher out of Atlanta, is a sports management major with a minor in business administration who carries a cumulative grade point average of 3.778

Sprull is a 5-10, 170-pound senior outfielder out of Decatur, Ga., majoring in political science with a cumulative grade point average of 3.454.

Claflin baseball team joined the Peach Belt Conference as an associate member on July 1, 2019.

