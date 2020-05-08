CLAFLIN BASEBALL: Peach Belt honors two for academics

The 2020 baseball Team of Academic Distinction is part of a season-long program recognizing the outstanding accomplishments of PBC student-athletes in the classroom as well as on the field. To be eligible for the team, a student-athlete must 1) participate in at least half of his/her team's events and be either a starter or significant contributor; 2) achieve a 3.30 cumulative grade-point average (on a 4.0 scale) and 3) complete at least one full academic year at his or her current institution and has reached sophomore athletic eligibility. The Peach Belt Conference Sports Information Directors oversee the program.