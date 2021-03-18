CLAFLIN BASEBALL: Panthers visit Young Harris for PBC series

Kinard leads the group hitting at the plate with a .295 batting average and second on the team with 13 hits. Over the last seven games, Kinard is hitting .363 ( 8-for-22).

Joyner is the next top hitter for the Panthers at .274 with team-highs in 17 hits and 23 total bases. Joyner saw his six-game hitting streak ended last weekend, going hitless in 10 at-bats against GSW. For the season, Joyner has two three-hit games this season.

Sumpter is the top run-producer for Claflin with 10 RBIs to go with a .263 batting average. His best series of the season came against UNC Pembroke with four hits and 6 RBIs.

Smith is Claflin's long ball threat, accounting for two of the team’s four home runs and four doubles along with a .415 (SLG%). He started his career at Claflin with a bang, collecting four hits and 7 RBIs in the season-opener against the University of North Georgia.

On the mound, the Panthers host three pitchers that combined for 16 of the team’s 17 starts this season. The group consists of starters Charles Jackson, X’zavier Johnson, and Makai Holloway.

Talmon Hubbard leads the team in strikeouts at 18 followed closely by Jackson with 17.