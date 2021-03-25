CLAFLIN BASEBALL: Panthers to host Columbus State

Joyner sits atop of the team’s hitting category with a .284 average and 21 hits. Quinten Kinard is second on the team in hitting at .269 followed by Sumpter, who's batting .261 with 18 hits.

As a team, the Panthers are hitting .224 with 141 hits and 64 runs.

The workhorses of the Claflin pitching staff are X'zavier Johnson, Charles Jackson, and Makai Holloway, all with 20-plus innings of work each. They have combined for 18 of the staffs 20 starts this season. The three pitchers, along with Talmon Hubbard, have accounted for 64 of the team’s 104 strikeouts. Hubbard and Jackson are tied for the most strikeouts on the staff with 22 apiece.

The Claflin pitchers will face a Columbus State offensive unit that has generated 24 home runs in 16 games. The mark is good for second in the conference along with Young Harris. North Georgia is the top home run hitting team in the league with 37.

Robert Brooks has belted eight home runs this season for the Cougars and second-best in the PBC, along with 17 RBIs. Isaac Boulton is Columbus State's other leading hitter at .379 with 25 hits and 23 RBIs.