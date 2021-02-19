CLAFLIN BASEBALL: Panthers to face Ga. College at Mirmow

The Claflin University Panthers will try to get back in the win column when they host No. 8 Georgia College for a Peach Belt Conference baseball series.

The three-game series gets underway Saturday at 1 p.m. with a single game. The series concludes Sunday, Feb. 20, with a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. All games will be played at Mirmow Field. The series was originally scheduled for Friday-Saturday, Feb. 19-20, but was changed due to the threat of rain in the Orangeburg area.

Claflin (1-4, 1-4 PBC) fell to Lander twice in a PBC series last weekend, 7-3 and 11-1 (8 innings). The third game of the series was rained out.

As for Georgia College, the Bobcats season-opening series against fellow conference member Francis Marion University was postponed due to weather.

This will be the first meeting between the two teams, as last year’s series was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Da'Avion Sumpter leads Claflin in batting at .375 along with six hits, three doubles, three RBIs and five runs scored.