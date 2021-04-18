CLAFLIN BASEBALL: Panthers to close out season at Flagler

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -- The Claflin University baseball team will close out the 2021 season with a Peach Belt Conference (PBC) series at Flagler College.

The three-game series gets underway Monday with a single game at 6 p.m. The series wraps up with a double-header on Tuesday starting at 1 p.m.

Claflin will enter the match against Flagler at 3-26 overall and the same in the conference.

Gerardric Dobbs enjoyed a productive double-header, batting .500 (5-for-10) with two home runs and 9 RBIs. Dobbs accounted for all the Panthers' runs in the first game with a three-run homer. He also added a two-run shot in the second game.

For the season, Dobbs is the top run producer for Claflin with 17 RBIs and tied for second in home runs with Mackenze Gay at three.

Keyon Smith leads the team in home runs with four.

Da’Avion Sumpter also had a good day at the plate, batting .500 (5-for-10) that included two extra bases (double and triple), three runs scored with an RBI. Sumter increased his team-leading hits total to 30 along with 16 runs scored.

Steve Joyner, who had two hits on the day, is second on the team in hits at 28.