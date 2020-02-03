The Claflin University baseball team split a non-conference double-header with Virginia State University, Sunday, Feb. 2, dropping the first game 7-3 and winning the second 8-2. With the split, the Panthers win the opening weekend series 2-1, as Claflin defeated the Trojans on Saturday, 6-4.
The Panthers finished game one with three runs off five hits while Virginia State put up its seven runs off seven hits. Game two saw the Panthers put up eight runs off 12 hits while allowing the Trojans only five hits for their two runs.
Edzaviah Paul, Gerardric “Rod” Dobbs and Eric McElveen scored the three runs in game one for Claflin.
Game two offense was distributed over six players with Steve Joyner and James Quarles finishing with multiple runs, two each. Tavion Towers, Joshua Terry, and Jaiden Garner along with Austin Montgomery all scored one run each for the Panthers eight runs.
Makai Holloway was the losing pitcher while the winning pitcher of game two was Keati Buchanan.
Virginia State pitchers of records were Andrew Riddick the winner of game one and Bryce Haynes, who was the loser in game two.
