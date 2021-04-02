CLAFLIN BASEBALL: Panthers split doubleheader with USC Aiken

The Claflin University baseball team split their Peach Belt Conference doubleheader with USC Aiken in Orangeburg on Friday, dropping game one 8-3 and coming from behind to win game two 6-5.

The teams will meet in the rubber game of the series on Saturday at 2 p.m. in what will be Senior Day at Mirmow Field in Orangeburg.

The seven baseball seniors will be honored in a pre-game ceremony at approximately 1:30 p.m.

With the split, the Panthers' overall and conference records are now 3-22. The Pacers moved to 12-12 overall and in the conference heading into Saturday's game.

The Panthers battled back from four down in game two to defeat the Pacers for a third PBC win for the program.

After entering the game in the top of the third inning with runners on first and second and two outs, Christian Carr walked the first batter faced to load the bases, but got out of the inning by forcing the next batter into a fielder's choice to get the runner out at third.