CLAFLIN BASEBALL: Panthers open all-PBS slate Thursday

The Panthers road slate will consist of five three-game series vs. Lander (Feb. 13-14), Francis Marion (March 5-6), Young Harris College (Mar.ch 19-20), Flagler College (April 9-10), and Augusta University (April 16-17).

"Playing an all Peach Belt Conference schedule is going to be exciting and challenging for us," Claflin coach James Randall said. "We don't have any midweek games, so our pitching staff should be well-rested for each weekend series.

"As for our team this season, we will have a lot of new faces. I think we're going to be a much-improved team from last year, especially on defense. We have a lot of arms in the pitching department, so we should be solid there. Offensively, the key will be getting our timing down at the plate and putting the ball in play.”

Randall will field a team with only two returning starting position players in third basemen Gerardric Dobbs and centerfielder Steve Joyner. Last year, Dobbs batted .315 with 17 hits and two home runs while Joyner produced a .345 average at the plate in 13 games and contributed 17 hits.

During the short season, the Claflin offense managed 10 home runs, scored 71 runs with 19 doubles, and pounded out 136 hits.

On the mound, Randall welcomes back two productive pitchers in Makai Holloway and Dermus Strozier II.