CLAFLIN BASEBALL: Panthers lose series to Braves

PEMBROKE, N.C. – The UNC-Pembroke Braves defeated the Claflin University Panthers 10-1 in the second game of their Peach Belt Conference (PBC) three-game series on Saturday.

The win gives UNC-Pembroke the series at 2-0 heading into Sunday finale at 1 p.m. The Braves improved to 12-5 overall and 6-2 in the conference, while Claflin dropped to 4-9 and 0-7.

After being shutout in the series-opener on Friday, the Panthers picked up their only run of the series when Eric McElveen hit a solo home run. The homer was McElveen's first of the season.

McElveen and Terry Joshua had two hits each in leading Claflin at the plate. Gabriel Rentas, Nicholas Johnson and Tavion Towers contributed one hit each for the Panthers.

UNC-Pembroke, which scored nine runs in the first four innings, was led by Bobby Dixon at 2-for-4 with 3RBIs and River Ryan, who went 2-for-4 with 2RBIs.

Jalen Scott, 2-2, was the winning pitcher for UNC-Pembroke, striking out 11 batters in 5.2 innings.

Makai Holloway suffered the loss for Claflin.

