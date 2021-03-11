CLAFLIN BASEBALL: Panthers host Georgia Southwestern State in PBC Series

The Claflin University baseball team will return home for a Peach Belt Conference (PBC) three-game series with Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW).

Action in the conference series gets underway Friday with a single game at 6 p.m. The series wraps up on Saturday with a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. All games will be played at Mirmow Field. No fans are allowed in the stadium.

The matchup will see Claflin attempt to end a 12-game losing streak. The Panthers are 1-13 overall with the same mark in league play after dropping three games to Francis Marion University last week.

The Claflin hitters enjoyed their second-best series at the plate a .253 (23-for-91). For the season, the Panthers are batting .234 with 103 hits, 20 doubles, and three home runs.

Quinten Kinard sits atop of the batting category for Claflin at .333 in 14 games. The junior outfielder extended his consecutive game-hitting streak to four in the Francis Marion series.

Steve Joyner, Claflin's most consistent offensive player this season, is batting .327 with team-highs in hits at 17 and 10 runs scored. Joyner has hit safely in 10 of the Panthers 14 games this season that includes a current six-game hitting streak. Over that period, the senior outfielder is batting .429 (9-for-21).