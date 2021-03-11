CLAFLIN BASEBALL: Panthers host Georgia Southwestern State in PBC Series

The Claflin University baseball team will return home for a Peach Belt Conference (PBC) three-game series with Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW).
Action in the conference series gets underway Friday with a single game at 6 p.m. The series wraps up on Saturday with a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. All games will be played at Mirmow Field. No fans are allowed in the stadium.
The matchup will see Claflin attempt to end a 12-game losing streak. The Panthers are 1-13 overall with the same mark in league play after dropping three games to Francis Marion University last week.
The Claflin hitters enjoyed their second-best series at the plate a .253 (23-for-91). For the season, the Panthers are batting .234 with 103 hits, 20 doubles, and three home runs.
Quinten Kinard sits atop of the batting category for Claflin at .333 in 14 games. The junior outfielder extended his consecutive game-hitting streak to four in the Francis Marion series.
Steve Joyner, Claflin's most consistent offensive player this season, is batting .327 with team-highs in hits at 17 and 10 runs scored. Joyner has hit safely in 10 of the Panthers 14 games this season that includes a current six-game hitting streak. Over that period, the senior outfielder is batting .429 (9-for-21).
Another leader for Claflin is sophomore Da’Avion Sumpter with 14 hits, a team-best 10 RBIs, and .280 at the plate. Sumpter saw his five-game hitting streak snapped in the series finale against Francis Marion.
Claflin will face a GSW team that is 4-5 in the league and 5-6 overall. The Hurricanes defeated Valdosta State 10-3 in their mid-week game on Tuesday.
GSW is led by Gregory Wozniak, who is tied for the conference lead in home runs with three other players at six. Wozniak is batting .300 and has driven in 14 runs. Jonathan Martin is the Hurricanes' second-leading hitter with a .348 average and 16 hits.
As a team, GSW has pounded out 13 home runs this season to go with a .260 hitting average.
On the mound, Claflin will rely heavily on sophomore Charles Jackson, junior X’Zavier Johnson along with seniors Makai Holloway, Keati Buchanan, and Talmon Hubbard to slow down the Hurricanes' offense.
Tucker Smith, 1-0, is the top pitcher for GSW with 21 strikeouts. Riley Powers, 2-0, with 12 strikeouts is another outstanding pitcher for the Hurricanes.