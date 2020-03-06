CLAFLIN BASEBALL: Panthers host Francis Marion

The Claflin University baseball team will continue its quest for a Peach Belt Conference (PBC) win this weekend when they host Francis Marion University at Mirmow Field in Orangeburg.

The three-game set gets underway Saturday with a double-header at noon and 3 p.m. followed by the series finale on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Claflin will enter the series at 4-10 overall and winless against PBC opponents at 0-8, while Francis Marion holds a 7-9 record that includes 3-5 in the conference.

The series took a twist last season when the Panthers ended a string of 16 straight losses to Francis Marion with a 11-6 win. In the contest, former Claflin pitcher Cleveland Westbrook went the distance on the mound and former catcher Clyde Parker belted a grand slam home run. Francis Marion got revenge five weeks later with a 10-5 win in Orangeburg.

Both teams hope to generate some offense this weekend as Claflin is hitting .226 with 166 hits. Francis Marion is also struggling at the plate, batting .238 and producing 88 runs in 16 games.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the home run department, the Panthers have produced 10 with three players hitting two each, Gabriel Rentas, Malik James and Gerardric Dobbs.