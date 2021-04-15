CLAFLIN BASEBALL: Panthers go on road to close season

The Claflin University Panthers will head into the final stretch of their 2021 baseball season with back-to-back Peach Belt Conference (PBC) series on the road.

First up for Claflin is a three-game series against Augusta University starting Friday with a single game at 2:30 p.m. The series concludes on Saturday with a doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m. All games will be played at Jaguar Field.

The Panthers will end the season at Flagler College (Apr. 19-20) with three games at Drysdale Field.

Claflin will enter the matchup at Augusta with a 3-23 record and the same mark in conference play after nearly a two-week layoff. Augusta is 5-22 overall and 4-21 in league play.

The Panthers last saw action on the baseball diamond against USC Aiken at home. Claflin dropped the series at 2-1. The Panthers had 16 hits in the series, eight coming in game two of a 6-5 win.

Da’Avion Sumpter saw his five-game hitting streak ended in the series. During the streak, Sumpter batted .333 (7-for-21). For the season, Sumpter is tied for second on the team in batting at .269 with Quinten Kinard. Sumpter has collected 25 hits, six doubles, and driven in 13 runs.

Joyner is batting a team-high .271 with 26 hits and 15 runs scored.