CLAFLIN BASEBALL: Panthers get first win in Peach Belt

In the contest, the Panthers increased a 1-0 lead to 5-0 with a four-run third inning, highlighted by Smith's two-run homer.

After both teams scored a run in the fourth, North Georgia pushed across three in the fifth inning, to trail 6-4. Claflin gained some breathing room the next inning by scoring five runs to go up 11-4.

The Nighthawks rallied to take its only lead of the game at 13-11 by scoring nine runs in the seventh. The lead did not last long, as the Panthers scored two runs in their half of the inning to tie the game at 13. Claflin scored three more runs in the eight and held North Georgia scoreless in the ninth for the win.

Jaden Hardin, 1-0, picked up the win for Claflin, and Christian Carr earned the save. Eddie Galatas, 0-1, shouldered the loss for North Georgia.

In the first game, North Georgia scored six runs in the open inning followed by two more in the second inning for an early 8-0 lead. After neither team scored over the next two innings, the Nighthawks added four runs in the sixth inning and two in the seventh for their final run production.

North Georgia, which had 14 walks in the game, collected seven hits with Levensteins leading the attack with pair of home runs and five RBIs.