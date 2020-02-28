CLAFLIN BASEBALL: Panthers fall to UNC-Pembroke

PEMBROKE, N.C. – The Claflin University baseball team suffered a 30-0 loss to UNC-Pembroke in the opening game of their Peach Belt Conference (PBC) series on Friday.

The second game of the three-game series is scheduled for Saturday at 3 p.m. followed by the finale on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Claflin dropped to 4-8 overall and remained winless in conference play at 0-6. UNC-Pembroke improved its season record to 11-5 overall and 5-2 in the PBC with its fourth straight win.

The Braves scored in every inning except the third and eighth. The biggest offensive output for UNC-Pembroke came in the fifth inning with 10 runs and nine runs in the first inning. The Braves collected 20 hits off five Claflin pitchers.

Trevor Clemons led the Braves at the plate going 4-for-6 with a home run and 7 RBIs followed by River Ryan at 4-for-5 with 6 RBIs.

As for Claflin, the Panthers registered only three hits in the game, a double by Jalen Sprull followed by singles from Charles Jackson and Jaiden Garner.

Keati Buchanan, 1-2, took the loss for Claflin, while Buck Bonynge, 2-1, picked up the win on the mound for UNC-Pembroke.

