CLAFLIN BASEBALL: Panthers fall to Lander

For the second straight game, the Lander University Bearcats come from behind to defeat the Claflin University Panthers, winning game two of the Peach Belt Conference series 6-4 at Mirmow Field in Orangeburg.
The win gives the Bearcat the series win heading into the final game of the series Sunday (Feb. 16). The time for the series finale has changed from 2 p.m. to 12 noon, due to impending inclement weather later in the day.
After neither team put up a run in the opening inning, Evan Harold led off the top of the second with a homerun to open the scoring.
The Panthers countered, scoring two runs in the bottom of inning. Tavion Towers and Eric McElveen both reached base via walk to start Claflin half of the inning, Steven Joyner stepped to the plate with one out and hit a 2 RBI single to left field to give the Panthers the lead.
Gereradric Dobbs singled to center field with two outs in the fifth and scored off a Nicholas Johnson single to left field to give Claflin a 3-1 lead.
After trailing 3-1 after five complete, Lander offense began chipping away. Harold led off the sixth inning with his second homerun of the game cut the deficit to one, 3-2.
The Bearcats scored one run in the seventh and three in the eighth to take a 6-3 lead heading into the final inning.
The Panthers offense got things going again in the bottom of the ninth. With one out, Malik Sadler, who pinch hit for Corey Brown, reached base on a dropped fly ball by Lander right fielder. Sadler reached third on the error.
Joyner doubled down the right field line scoring Sadler for his third RBI of the day. The Panthers could not score any additional runs, ending the game with two groundouts.
Jalen Sprull ended the day with three hits and while Joyner was the only other Panther player to record multiple hits with two.
Harold was the top offensive producer for the Bearcats with two hits, both homeruns, two runs and two RBIs. Roury Glanton had two hits on the day.
Carson Schlegel was the winning pitcher of record while the Keati Buchannan was the losing pitcher.