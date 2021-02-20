CLAFLIN BASEBALL: Panthers fall to Georgia College in PBC series-opener

The Claflin University baseball team dropped their series-opener to Georgia College, 12-4, on Saturday in Peach Belt Conference (PBC) action at Mirmow Field.

The three-game series wraps up Sunday with a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. The games will be streamed live and can be accessed via baseball schedule on the Claflin Athletics website.

In the contest, Georgia College (1-0, 1-0 PBC) erupted for six runs in the seventh inning, breaking a 3-3 tie. The outburst provided the Bobcats with a 9-3 lead. After the Panthers picked up a run in their half of the seventh, Georgia College wrapped up the game’s scoring with three in the eighth.

The early going saw Claflin (1-5, 1-5 PBC) jump out to a 1-0 lead in the opening inning followed by a 3-1 cushion after five innings of play. The Bobcats tied the contest at 3-3 with a pair of runs in the sixth.

At the plate, the Panthers pounded out nine hits, their third most this season.

Steve Joyner led Claflin's hitting attack, going 3-for-5 including a home run followed by Quinten Kinard at 2-for-4 with an RBI. Da’Avion Sumpter went 2-for-5 at the plate for the Panthers.

The Bobcats were led by Cassius Young, Cam Hill, and Noah Mendinger with a home run each.