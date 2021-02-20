CLAFLIN BASEBALL: Panthers fall to Georgia College in PBC series-opener

The Claflin University baseball team dropped their series-opener to Georgia College, 12-4, on Saturday in Peach Belt Conference (PBC) action at Mirmow Field.
The three-game series wraps up Sunday with a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. The games will be streamed live and can be accessed via baseball schedule on the Claflin Athletics website.
In the contest, Georgia College (1-0, 1-0 PBC) erupted for six runs in the seventh inning, breaking a 3-3 tie. The outburst provided the Bobcats with a 9-3 lead. After the Panthers picked up a run in their half of the seventh, Georgia College wrapped up the game’s scoring with three in the eighth.
The early going saw Claflin (1-5, 1-5 PBC) jump out to a 1-0 lead in the opening inning followed by a 3-1 cushion after five innings of play. The Bobcats tied the contest at 3-3 with a pair of runs in the sixth.
At the plate, the Panthers pounded out nine hits, their third most this season.
Steve Joyner led Claflin's hitting attack, going 3-for-5 including a home run followed by Quinten Kinard at 2-for-4 with an RBI. Da’Avion Sumpter went 2-for-5 at the plate for the Panthers.
The Bobcats were led by Cassius Young, Cam Hill, and Noah Mendinger with a home run each.
Brennan Crooms, 1-0, picked up the win in relief of Georgia College starter Kyle King.
Jaden Harden, 1-1, was the loser for Claflin, giving up six runs on four hits in 1.1 innings.
X’zavier Johnson, who drew his second no decision of the season in three appearances, had a productive outing. The Beech Island, S.C. native limited the Georgia College offense to just a run on four hits over 3.1 innings of work. Earlier this season, Johnson held Lander University in check over four innings at three runs on just a hit.