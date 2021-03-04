CLAFLIN BASEBALL: Panthers face Francis Marion on road

The Claflin University baseball team will travel to Francis Marion University for a Peach Belt Conference (PBC) three-game series.

The series gets underway Friday with a 6 p.m. single game followed by a 1 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday. All games will take place on the Cormell Field at Sparrow Stadium.

Claflin will enter the matchup at 1-10 with the same mark against conference opponents.

The Panthers dropped all three PBC games last weekend to UNC Pembroke. In the series, the Claflin offense posted a season-high .279 batting average with 29 hits including seven doubles and a triple. The 14 hits in game two tied a season-high for the Panthers.

Senior Steve Joyner was the spark plug for Claflin during the series, batting .500 (6-for-12) with five runs scored and two doubles. The offensive production kept the Hartsville, S.C. native, atop of the team in hitting at .326 along with 14 hits and 10 runs scored.

Sophomore Da’Avion Sumpter, from Elgin also enjoyed a productive series for the Panthers, hitting safely in all three games and driving in six runs. For the season, Sumpter is second on the team in batting at .316 to go with 12 hits and 10 RBIs.