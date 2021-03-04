CLAFLIN BASEBALL: Panthers face Francis Marion on road

The Claflin University baseball team will travel to Francis Marion University for a Peach Belt Conference (PBC) three-game series.
The series gets underway Friday with a 6 p.m. single game followed by a 1 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday. All games will take place on the Cormell Field at Sparrow Stadium.
Claflin will enter the matchup at 1-10 with the same mark against conference opponents.
The Panthers dropped all three PBC games last weekend to UNC Pembroke. In the series, the Claflin offense posted a season-high .279 batting average with 29 hits including seven doubles and a triple. The 14 hits in game two tied a season-high for the Panthers.
Senior Steve Joyner was the spark plug for Claflin during the series, batting .500 (6-for-12) with five runs scored and two doubles. The offensive production kept the Hartsville, S.C. native, atop of the team in hitting at .326 along with 14 hits and 10 runs scored.
Sophomore Da’Avion Sumpter, from Elgin also enjoyed a productive series for the Panthers, hitting safely in all three games and driving in six runs. For the season, Sumpter is second on the team in batting at .316 to go with 12 hits and 10 RBIs.
Another sophomore in Daniel Powell of Groove Hill, Alabama, collected four hits against UNC Pembroke that featured a pair of doubles.
As a team, Claflin is batting .229 on the season with 46 runs, 80 hits including 17 doubles, and three home runs.
Claflin will be facing a Francis Marion team that won its last PBC series, 2-1, over Young Harris College for a 2-4 league record. The Patriots improved their overall record to 4-4 on Tuesday with a 6-5 non-conference victory over Barton College. Francis Marion is 4-1 at home this season.
Leniel Gonzalez leads the Patriots in home runs with three, while Todd Marrox tops the batting list at .462 in eight games. Will Hardee is close behind Marrox in hitting with a .459 average.
The Panthers pitching staff will face a Patriots team that is hitting .327 with 97 hits (11 doubles-six home runs).
Claflin will rely on junior X’zavier Johnson along with sophomores Charles Jackson and Talmon Hubbard and senior Makai Holloway to keep the Francis Marion batters in check.
Francis Marion has four different pitchers with a win apiece.
As for head-to-head competition, Francis Marion holds a 14-1 advantage, but four of the last 10 meetings have been close. During those four games, the Panthers claimed its first-ever win over the Patriots at 11-6 during the 2019 season.
The other three games saw Francis Marion won by scores of 3-0, 8-6, and 7-4.