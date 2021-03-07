CLAFLIN BASEBALL: Panthers drop series to Francis Marion

The closest scoring opportunity for the Panthers came in the third inning. Claflin had two runners on base, with two outs. Sumpter singled up the middle but McCray was thrown out at home to end the inning.

Weston Rogers, 2-1, picked up the win on the mound for Francis Marion in going the distance.

Charles Jackson, 0-3, suffered the loss for Claflin. Jackson, who took a no-hitter into the bottom of the fourth inning, allowed six hits in 5-1/3 innings of work and struck out seven batters.

In the second game of the doubleheader, Francis Marion broke a scoreless contest with a three-run third inning followed by five additional runs in the sixth. The Patriots led 8-0 at that point of the game.

The Panthers, which had nine hits in the game, avoided the shutout with two runs in seventh and one more in the eighth. Claflin was led at the plate by Mackenze Gay and Kinard, who produced two hits with an RBI each. Powell had a hit with an RBI for Claflin, while Keyon Smith added a double.

Kolby Crepeau drove in three runs to lead Francis Marion. Mattox and Bill Hanna contributed two hits and 2 RBIs each for the Patriots.

Bailey Wendell, 1-1, gained the win for Francis Marion, while Makai Holloway, 0-5, was charged with the loss for Claflin.