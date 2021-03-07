CLAFLIN BASEBALL: Panthers drop series to Francis Marion

FLORENCE -- The Francis Marion University Patriots took all three games of their Peach Belt Conference baseball series with the Panthers of Claflin University at Sparrow Stadium.
The series wrapped up Saturday with Francis Marion taking the doubleheader 10-0 (7 innings) and 12-3. The Patriots won the series-opener on Friday by a score of 25-2.
Claflin dropped to 1-13 on the season with the same record against PBC competition.
The Panthers return to action against fellow conference member Georgia Southwestern University at home for a three-game series next Friday and Saturday, March 12-13. The first pitch Friday is 6 p.m., while Saturday's doubleheader is set for a 1 p.m. start.
With the sweep, Francis Marion improved its season record to 7-4 overall and 5-4 in league play.
In the first game of the twin bill, the contest was scoreless after 4-1/2 innings. The Patriots erupted for six runs in their bottom half of the fourth, followed by four in the seventh en route to the win.
Both teams finished the game with six hits apiece. Claflin's hits were singles by six different players: Steve Joyner, Da’Avion Sumpter, Quinten Kinard, Jordan McCray, Christian Carr, and Daniel Powell.
Todd Mattox was the offensive leader for Francis Marion with a three-run homer.
The closest scoring opportunity for the Panthers came in the third inning. Claflin had two runners on base, with two outs. Sumpter singled up the middle but McCray was thrown out at home to end the inning.
Weston Rogers, 2-1, picked up the win on the mound for Francis Marion in going the distance.
Charles Jackson, 0-3, suffered the loss for Claflin. Jackson, who took a no-hitter into the bottom of the fourth inning, allowed six hits in 5-1/3 innings of work and struck out seven batters.
In the second game of the doubleheader, Francis Marion broke a scoreless contest with a three-run third inning followed by five additional runs in the sixth. The Patriots led 8-0 at that point of the game.
The Panthers, which had nine hits in the game, avoided the shutout with two runs in seventh and one more in the eighth. Claflin was led at the plate by Mackenze Gay and Kinard, who produced two hits with an RBI each. Powell had a hit with an RBI for Claflin, while Keyon Smith added a double.
Kolby Crepeau drove in three runs to lead Francis Marion. Mattox and Bill Hanna contributed two hits and 2 RBIs each for the Patriots.
Bailey Wendell, 1-1, gained the win for Francis Marion, while Makai Holloway, 0-5, was charged with the loss for Claflin.
The first game of the series saw Francis Marion pound five Claflin pitchers for 22 hits along with a season-high 25 runs.
The Panthers, who collected eight hits in the game, were held scoreless until the eighth inning. Nicholas Johnson hit a two-run double to score Smith and Sumpter. Smith led the Claflin hitting attack in the game with three hits that included a double, while Edzaviah Paul added a pair of singles.
The Patriots were led by Willi Hardee with three hits that included a two-run homer. Mattox also enjoyed a good day at the plate with four hits and 6 RBIs.
Daniel Twitty, 1-0, was the winning pitcher for Francis Marion, while X’zavier Johnson, 0-3, took the loss for Claflin.