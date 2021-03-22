CLAFLIN BASEBALL: Panthers drop series at Young Harris

The Panthers regained the lead at 3-2 in the second inning with an unearned run. The contest stayed that way until Young Harris scored twice in both the fourth and fifth innings. The Mountain Lions pushed across four additional runs in the eighth for the final score.

Joyner and Tavion Towers had two hits each for the Panthers.

Cash finished the game as the top hitter for the Mountain Lions with three hits and four RBIs.

Brody Meeks, 1-0, earned the win on the mound for Young Harris, while Charles Jackson, 0-4, was the loser for Claflin. Jackson allowed six runs on four hits and struck out five batters.

The second game saw the Young Harris offense reel off nine unanswered runs to erase a 2-2. The offensive production put the Mountain Lions safely in front at 11-2 after six innings of play.

Young Harris outscored Claflin 3-2 over the last three innings for the final margin.

The Panthers collected nine hits in the game, highlighted by home runs from Nicholas Johnson and Jordan McCray. It was Johnson blasting a two-run homer in the second inning, his first of the season, to force the 2-2 tie. McCray, who had two hits in the game, drilled a solo homer in the seventh.