DAHLONEGA, Ga. – After having the middle game of its Peach Belt Conference opening series delayed by a day due to weather, the Claflin University baseball team dropped a doubleheader to the University of North Georgia Sunday, falling 11-1 and 15-3.
The losses dropped the Panthers to 2-5 overall and 0-3 in the conference.
Claflin joined the Peach Belt Conference on July 1, 2019.
Senior Gerardric Dobbs gave Claflin its only run of the first game, sending the ball over the right-field wall in the top of the eighth. The Panthers offense was stagnant in the opening game, recording just two hits total.
Tavion Towers had the only other hit which also came in the top of the eighth.
North Georgia, who moves to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the conference, was led on the day by Andres Perez who had three homeruns in the game along with eight RBIs.
Tim Conway had the most runs with four.
You have free articles remaining.
Kyle Hawkins was the losing pitcher allowing five hits with five earned runs and two strikeouts and the winning pitcher of record was Steven Bower.
The Panthers managed to double the hits to four in game two for their three runs.
With the bases loaded and no outs in the top of the third, Dobbs drew a walk scoring Jordan McCray, who reached on a hit-by-pitch to open the inning, to tie the game at 1-all.
The Panthers additional runs of the contest also came in the eighth inning. Danzel Lucas scored on an error by North Georgia short top and off an RBI single by Malik James to score Charles Jackson.
The three-run third gave Claflin its first and only lead of the weekend at 3-1.
North Georgia countered in the third with five runs to take a 6-3 lead. The Nighthawks put up four runs in the fourth, two in the fifth and three in the sixth for the 15-3 win.
Charles Jackson was the losing pitcher for Claflin while Cody Collett picked up the win.
The Panthers will have four days of rest before returning to the diamond to host Lander in Peach Belt action. The first game of the three-game series is slated for Friday at 4 p.m. The teams will battle on Saturday at 2 p.m. and close out the series on Sunday at 2 p.m.
All Claflin baseball games are played at Mirmow Field in Orangeburg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.