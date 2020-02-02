{{featured_button_text}}
Charles Jackson

Charles Jackson had a two-run homer in the win.

 Special to The T&D

 Claflin University defeated Virginia State University 6-4 in the season-opener for both baseball teams on Saturday at Mirmow Field.

 The series will wrap up on Sunday (Feb. 2) with a double-header beginning at 1 p.m.

 The Panthers scored five runs in the middle innings in wiping out a 2-1 Virginia State lead and moving ahead at 6-2.

 The scoring for Claflin started in the bottom of the fifth inning when Edzaviah Paul drove home Gabriel Rentas with a run-scoring single, tying the contest at 2-2.

In the sixth inning, Charles Jackson put Claflin ahead at 4-2 with a two-run homer off Jarren Norman. Jackson's home run brought in Eric McElveen, who reached on an error to start the inning.

 In the next inning, McElveen wrapped up the Panthers' scoring with a two-run single that drove in Steven Joyner and Gerardric Dobbs, giving Claflin a 6-2 lead.

Virginia State made the contest close in the top of the ninth inning. With the bases loaded and one out, Keyon Smith and Delmarcus Talley produced RBI singles, cutting the Claflin lead to 6-4. That would be all the scoring for Virginia State.

Paul, Dobbs, McElveen and Rentas had two hits each for Claflin.

Dermus Strozier, one of four pitchers that saw action in the game for Claflin, picked up the win. Strozier, along with starter Kyle Hawkins, Chris Mckenzie Jr. and Jackson, held the Virginia State batters to eight hits.

Jarren Norman suffered the loss for Virginia State.

