CLAFLIN BASEBALL: Pacers down Panthers, clinch series

The USC Aiken Pacers defeated the Claflin University Panthers 7-1 in the final game of the Peach Belt Conference (PBC) weekend baseball series. With the win, the Pacers secured the series 2-1.

With the loss, Claflin falls to 3-23 overall and in the conference while USC Aiken improves to 13-12 overall and in the PBC.

Claflin's offense was stagnant throughout the game, recording just two hits in the nine innings. Senior Nicholas Johnson hit a home run to left field in the fifth and Quinten Kinard hit a single through the left side in the bottom of the eighth for the Panthers' two hits.

Unlike the Panthers, USC Aiken's offense was hot, recording 11 hits including two home runs, one each by Jackson Hannon and Nick Tripp. Jackson finished the contest 2-for-5 including a double to go along with his home run and four RBIs. The home run was Tripp's only hit in five at-bats.

The Pacers' Morgan Hyde led all hitters with three hits on the day.

On the mound, Alex Stobert (4-1) went six innings, allowing just one run with four strikeouts and one walk as the winning pitcher.

Senior Makai Holloway went four innings, allowing six hits, five runs with five strikeouts was the losing pitcher of record.

Claflin will hit the road for its final two PBC Series beginning next weekend, Friday-Saturday at Flagler. The Panthers will close out the regular season April 16-17, at Augusta.

