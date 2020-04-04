CLAFLIN BASEBALL: Joyner named one of HBCU fleet-footed outfielders

Claflin University junior outfielder Steven Joyner is being profiled as a top outfielder in HBCU baseball.
Joyner (6-2, 175, Hartsville) is among those cited in a Black College Nines article titled “HBCU Baseball’s Top “No Fly Zone” Fleet Footed Outfielders.” Blackcollegenines.com is a baseball news website dedicated to preserving the legacy of bistorically black college and universities baseball.
Joyner was the top outfielder for the Panthers in the shortened 2020 season. In 13 games played with 12 starts, he had a perfect fielding percentage, recording 34 putouts with no errors and one assist.
The article by Michael Coker states:
“Black College Nines (BCN) takes a look at ten of the best fleet footed “No Fly Zone” outfielders in HBCU Baseball. Our list follows statistical information of the speedsters reaching balls hit in the gaps and turning would be hits into routine outs.
“BCN evaluated players by arm strength, fielding range, speed, and hitting for power and average.
“These players have proven themselves with raw talent for their defensive ability and bring some of the best speed in all of HBCU baseball and have proven themselves on the field. This post covers our top outfielders for the shorten season. This group has some high-end talent in our eyes. All of these players should have a future in the outfield.
“The phrase ‘No Fly Zone’ was used by Texas College head coach Anthony “Happy” Macon to describe his 2018 outfielders who turned balls driven into the gap that appeared to be a hit, but were caught as outs.”
For the full article, visit http://blackcollegenines.com/hbcu-baseballs-top-no-fly-zone-fleet-footed-outfielders/.
