CLAFLIN BASEBALL: James and Rentas homeruns lifts Claflin over Lincoln

Malik James and Gabriel Rentas hit home runs and drove in three runs apiece as the Claflin University Panthers defeated Lincoln University (PA) 8-5 in a non-conference baseball game on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Historic Mirmow Field.

The win halted a six-game Claflin losing streak, improving the Panthers record to 3-7 overall and 8-1 against Lincoln. Claflin will return to action on Wednesday (Feb. 26) at home against Clark Atlanta University of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC). First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.

James tied the contest at 3-3 with a two-homer in the bottom of the fourth and Rentasc contributed a solo shot in the sixth, putting the Panthers up for good at 4-3. Claflin added additional three runs in the seventh and one more in the eighth for an 8-4 lead. Lincoln scored a run in the ninth, making the final score 8-5.

James and Rentas also had three hits for the Panthers, which finished the game with 12, the second most this season. The highest number of hits produced by the Claflin offense was 13 against Lincoln Memorial.

Other top hitters for the Panthers included Charles Jackson at 1-for-3 with an RBI, Jalen Sprull 2-for-5 and Edzaviah Paul with a double.