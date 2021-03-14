CLAFLIN BASEBALL: Georgia SW sweeps Panthers

Jonathan Martin was the top hitter for the Hurricanes with two hits that included a home run. Martin also had 3 RBIs in the contest. Miles Hartsfield added three hits and 3 RBIs for GSW.

Charles Jackson, 0-4, was the losing pitcher for Claflin.

In the twin bill opener on Saturday, GSW scored one run in the first, three in the second, and one in the fifth in the first three innings for a 5-0 advantage. The Panthers put one run in their half of the inning. The lone run for the Panthers came on an RBI single from Paul that scored Jaiden Garner.

The Hurricanes scored single runs in the sixth and eighth innings to close out the scoring in game one.

Hartsfield led GSW with two hits with a home run and 2 RBIs while Paul led Claflin in game two with a pair of hits.

Jared Donaldson, 1-0, picked up the win on the mound for the Hurricanes, while Keati Buchanan, 0-1, suffered the loss for Claflin.

The second game saw the Claflin batters produce eight hits at the plate. The Panthers scored their first run of the game in the seventh inning when Quinten Kinard, who doubled down the leftfield line with two outs, moved to third on a wild pitch and later scored on a wild pitch.