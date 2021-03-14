CLAFLIN BASEBALL: Georgia SW sweeps Panthers

Georgia Southwestern State University swept Claflin University in a Peach Belt Conference baseball series at Historic Mirmow Field.
GSW won the three-game series by scores of 14-0 on Friday and 7-1 and 8-2 on Saturday in the doubleheader.
The sweep dropped Claflin to 1-16 overall with the same record against PBC completion. The Panthers will hit the road for another conference series against Young Harris College starting Friday with a single game at 6 p.m. The series concludes on Saturday with a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.
The Hurricanes improved their season record to 8-6 overall and 7-5 in league play.
Claflin could not find any offense in game one as GSW pitcher Tucker Smith finished the game with a no-hitter. The right-hander, 2-0 on the season, didn't issue a walk, struck out 12, and faced only one batter over the minimum in going the distance.
Claflin's two base runners came in the first inning as Edzaviah Paul was hit by a pitch to start the inning. After Da’Avion Sumpter struck out Steven Joyner reached first on a fielder’s choice as Paul was thrown out at second. Joyner stole second, but Smith retired Keyon Smith to end the inning.
The Hurricanes scored four times in the opening inning and followed that with four more runs in the fourth. GSW scored three-runs in each of the seventh and ninth innings for its 14 runs.
Jonathan Martin was the top hitter for the Hurricanes with two hits that included a home run. Martin also had 3 RBIs in the contest. Miles Hartsfield added three hits and 3 RBIs for GSW.
Charles Jackson, 0-4, was the losing pitcher for Claflin.
In the twin bill opener on Saturday, GSW scored one run in the first, three in the second, and one in the fifth in the first three innings for a 5-0 advantage. The Panthers put one run in their half of the inning. The lone run for the Panthers came on an RBI single from Paul that scored Jaiden Garner.
The Hurricanes scored single runs in the sixth and eighth innings to close out the scoring in game one.
Hartsfield led GSW with two hits with a home run and 2 RBIs while Paul led Claflin in game two with a pair of hits.
Jared Donaldson, 1-0, picked up the win on the mound for the Hurricanes, while Keati Buchanan, 0-1, suffered the loss for Claflin.
The second game saw the Claflin batters produce eight hits at the plate. The Panthers scored their first run of the game in the seventh inning when Quinten Kinard, who doubled down the leftfield line with two outs, moved to third on a wild pitch and later scored on a wild pitch.
Keyon Smith belted his second home run of the season in the ninth for Claflin's second run of the game.
Smith and Enrique Morales had two hits each in leading the Panthers.
GSW was led at the plate in game two by Devin Shea with two hits that included a home run and 2 RBIs.
Aaron Wainright evened his pitching record at 2-2 for the season in picking up the win.
X’zavier Johnson, 0-4, was the losing pitcher for Claflin.