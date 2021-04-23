CLAFLIN BASEBALL: Flagler sweeps Panthers in PBC series

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla.— The Claflin University baseball team dropped all three games of its Peach Belt Conference Series with Flagler College, Wednesday and Thursday, at Drysdale Field.

This was the final regular-season series for the Panthers, who finished 3-29 overall and in the conference. Flagler improved 12-20 overall and 11-15 in the PBC.

Senior Geraradric Dobbs led the way for the Panthers in the series finishing 3-for-7 with two runs including a home run in game one and a double in game two.

Nicholas Johnson went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in game two and Christian Carr went 2-for-3 with an RBI in game three.

Flagler was led in the series by Ashton Thomas with five hits, four runs, and three RBIs.

Chris Mckenzie Jr. was the top pitcher for the Panthers. Mckenzie Jr. went six and two-thirds inning in game two, giving up five hits with three runs, two earned, and three walks, and four strikeouts in a no-decision.

Kyle Hawkins, who pitched two innings, was the losing pitcher of game two. Keati Buchanan and Charles Jackson were the losers of games one and three, respectively.

Gage Voorhees, Zach Audet, and Nathan Henderson were the three winners of the series for the Saints.

