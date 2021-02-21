CLAFLIN BASEBALL: Bobcats sweep Panthers

The Georgia College baseball team completed a three-game sweep of Claflin University in a Peach Belt Conference (PBC) weekend series, defeating the Panthers in a doubleheader, 10-3 and 12-1 on Sunday.

The losses dropped Claflin to 1-7 overall and in the conference.

Senior Edzaviah Paul paced the Panthers in the first game, finishing with a home run and two RBIs with five assists.

Claflin had five hits total as Steve Joyner, Keyon Smith, Quinten Kinard, and Daniel Smith each finished with a hit. Joyner and Smith scored the other two runs of the contest.

Georgia College, which moves to 3-0 overall and in the conference, was led in the opening game by Noah Mendlinger who finished with three hits, a run, and two RBIs. Austin Holloway knocked out two hits with two runs and an RBI in game one.

The Bobcats finished the contest with 10 hits

Charles Jackson was the losing pitcher allowing, three hits with five runs (one earned) and three strikeouts, and the winning pitcher of record was Connor Darling.