CLAFLIN BASEBALL: Bobcats sweep Panthers

The Georgia College baseball team completed a three-game sweep of Claflin University in a Peach Belt Conference (PBC) weekend series, defeating the Panthers in a doubleheader, 10-3 and 12-1 on Sunday.
The losses dropped Claflin to 1-7 overall and in the conference.
Senior Edzaviah Paul paced the Panthers in the first game, finishing with a home run and two RBIs with five assists.
Claflin had five hits total as Steve Joyner, Keyon Smith, Quinten Kinard, and Daniel Smith each finished with a hit. Joyner and Smith scored the other two runs of the contest.
Georgia College, which moves to 3-0 overall and in the conference, was led in the opening game by Noah Mendlinger who finished with three hits, a run, and two RBIs. Austin Holloway knocked out two hits with two runs and an RBI in game one.
The Bobcats finished the contest with 10 hits
Charles Jackson was the losing pitcher allowing, three hits with five runs (one earned) and three strikeouts, and the winning pitcher of record was Connor Darling.
The Panthers managed just two hits and one run in game two. Smith continued to play solid on the day, finishing with an RBI single to score Daniel Powell for the only Claflin run. Christian Carr was the only other Panther player to connect with the ball in game two.
Georgia College finished the game with nine hits en route to its 12 runs.
Matt White led the Bobcats in game two, finishing with two hits including a home run, three runs, and an RBI.
Cal Gentry also had multiple hits in the second game. Gentry finished with two runs, two hits including a home run, and two RBIs.
Georgia College finished game two with three home runs as Hunter Hice hit a three-run homer in the third inning.
Makai Holloway, who went seven-of-eight innings, was the losing pitcher, while Josh Hudgins who also went seven innings was the winning pitcher.
The Panthers will have four days of rest before returning to the diamond to host UNC Pembroke in Peach Belt action. The first game of the three-game series is slated for 6 p.m. Friday. The teams will battle in a doubleheader on Saturday at 1 p.m.