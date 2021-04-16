 Skip to main content
CLAFLIN BASEBALL: Augusta takes opener from Panthers
CLAFLIN BASEBALL

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Augusta University rallied from an early 4-1 deficit by scoring the game’s final nine runs for a 10-4 Peach Belt Conference (PBC) baseball win over Claflin University on Friday.

 The two teams will wrap up the three-game series on Saturday with a doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m.

 The loss dropped Claflin to 3-24 overall with the same record in league play. Augusta improved to 6-22 overall and 4-21 in the PBC.

 The Jaguars took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, only to see the Panthers score the next four runs. Mackenze Gay provided Claflin the lead at 2-1 in the top of the second with his third homer of the season, a two-run shot. The hit brought in Quinten Kinard, who drew a two-out walk.

 The next inning, the Panthers increased the margin to 4-1 when Keyon Smith belted a two-run homer. The home run, Smith's fourth of the season, brought in Gerardric Dobbs, who walked with two outs.

The Jaguars immediately cut the lead to 4-3 with a pair of runs in their half of the third.

Augusta gained some breathing room with a five-run fifth. The Jaguars tacked on single runs in the seventh and eighth inning, respectively, for the final score.

 Claflin finished the game with two hits to 15 for Augusta.

 The Jaguars were led at the plate by Skylor Murphy at 2-for-5 with three RBIs and Mason Robertson, who went 2-for-5 with two RBIs.

 Will Cantell, 1-5, was the winning pitcher for Augusta, while X’zavier Johnson, 0-7, took the loss for Claflin.

