CLAFLIN BASEBALL: Augusta takes opener from Panthers

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Augusta University rallied from an early 4-1 deficit by scoring the game’s final nine runs for a 10-4 Peach Belt Conference (PBC) baseball win over Claflin University on Friday.

The two teams will wrap up the three-game series on Saturday with a doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m.

The loss dropped Claflin to 3-24 overall with the same record in league play. Augusta improved to 6-22 overall and 4-21 in the PBC.

The Jaguars took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, only to see the Panthers score the next four runs. Mackenze Gay provided Claflin the lead at 2-1 in the top of the second with his third homer of the season, a two-run shot. The hit brought in Quinten Kinard, who drew a two-out walk.

The next inning, the Panthers increased the margin to 4-1 when Keyon Smith belted a two-run homer. The home run, Smith's fourth of the season, brought in Gerardric Dobbs, who walked with two outs.

The Jaguars immediately cut the lead to 4-3 with a pair of runs in their half of the third.

Augusta gained some breathing room with a five-run fifth. The Jaguars tacked on single runs in the seventh and eighth inning, respectively, for the final score.