Claflin Athletics presents first-ever virtual academic awards

The Claflin University athletics department presented its first-ever virtual awards, April 27-May 2. The awards were posted online daily via Instagram.

Due to the shortened season, non-traditional awards were handed out. The department also handed out its traditional awards for Male and Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year as well as the Timothy J. Autry All-Academic Team.

Seniors Caleb Green (baseball) and Faith McKie (women’s track and field) were named the male and female Scholar Athletes of the Year, respectively.

There were 65 total student-athletes named to the All-Academic Team – 17 gold (3.6-4.0), 27 silver (3.3-3.49), and 21 bronze (3.0-3.29) recipients.

“We decided to go with a non-traditional platform for the awards to be fair to our sports who were ended mid-season,” said Assistant Athletics Director Matisse Lee. “The awards were light & funny and hopefully brought a smile to everyone’s face during this pandemic.

"The academic awards are current and official, and those student-athletes will receive their awards later.”

The Timothy J. Autry All-Academic Team by levels is as follows:

Gold