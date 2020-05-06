Claflin Athletics presents first-ever virtual academic awards

The Claflin University athletics department presented its first-ever virtual awards, April 27-May 2. The awards were posted online daily via Instagram.
Due to the shortened season, non-traditional awards were handed out. The department also handed out its traditional awards for Male and Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year as well as the Timothy J. Autry All-Academic Team.
Seniors Caleb Green (baseball) and Faith McKie (women’s track and field) were named the male and female Scholar Athletes of the Year, respectively.
There were 65 total student-athletes named to the All-Academic Team – 17 gold (3.6-4.0), 27 silver (3.3-3.49), and 21 bronze (3.0-3.29) recipients.
“We decided to go with a non-traditional platform for the awards to be fair to our sports who were ended mid-season,” said Assistant Athletics Director Matisse Lee. “The awards were light & funny and hopefully brought a smile to everyone’s face during this pandemic.
"The academic awards are current and official, and those student-athletes will receive their awards later.”
The Timothy J. Autry All-Academic Team by levels is as follows:
Gold
Kiara Belton, Makaylen Crosby, Jada Garrick, Caleb Green, Camryn Hollis, Makai Holloway, Tré Jeter, Shakarri Mack, Faith McKie, London McQueen, Jesus Morel, Alexandros Panayides, Sierra Price, Kyra Shuler, Derick St. Jean, Ashley Thomas, Shaniya Thomas
Silver
Jada Ames, Corina Badger, Andrew Bennett, Bre'Zhay Chambers, Kadasia Damon, Sametra Duck, Alexus Edmound, Marion Goins, Reagan Hill, Markayla Hunter, Angel Johnson, Justin Josey, Kashara Maggette, Amaya Moore, Shauneyah Nichols, Tholia Peoples, Rodney Prichard, James Quarles, Danyelle Riddick, Matthews Rox, LaBarron Sledge, Jalen Spruill, Jayda Teasley, Tavion Towers, Tamia Valentine, Faith Vice, LaCarlos Watlington
Bronze
Brandon Davis, Enare Ekure, Trinity Fierce, Cameron Gardner, Joshua Gordon, Destiny Hall, Ty'Sha Hamon-Dubose, Romero Hill, McKenna Hopkins, Mercedes Howze, Chaston Huntly, Noah Jenkins, Nicholas Johnson, Dionna Long, Eric Minor, Ed'zaviah Paul, Breanna Price, Cornellius Reynolds, Jala Roberts, Khalin Taylor, Shamar Thomas
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!