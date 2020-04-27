CLAFLIN ATHLETICS: 5 inducted into honor society

XΑΣ recognizes students who are of good moral character and receive a varsity letter in their sport while maintaining a 3.4 or higher cumulative GPA by their junior or senior year and have been in residence at the institution for one year. The mission of the NCAHS is to bring honor and recognition to deserving student-athletes, their families, teams, athletic departments, and colleges in much the same way as Phi Beta Kappa honors academic achievement. The governing board of the XΑΣ represents all levels of competition in the NCAA.