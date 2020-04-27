CLAFLIN ATHLETICS: 5 inducted into honor society

For the first time ever, the Claflin University athletics department conducted its Chi Alpha Sigma (ΧΑΣ) National College Athlete Honor Society (NCAHS) Induction Ceremony virtually.
Five student-athletes were inducted into the Timothy J. Autry Theta Chapter of Chi Alpha Sigma on April 23 in a noon Zoom virtual ceremony.
The 2020 inductees are: Reagan Hill (softball); Makai Holloway (baseball); Tré Jeter (men’s track & field); Shakarri Mack (women’s basketball); and Jesus Morel (baseball).
Due to the nature of the induction ceremony, each student-athlete will receive an initiation pin and certificate of membership later.
The charter class of the Claflin chapter was inducted in 2015 and consisted of 14 student-athletes.
Claflin is one of nine institutions in the state to have membership in ΧΑΣ.
The members of the Claflin University Chapter of XΑΣ represent the four A's of NCAHS (Athletics, Academics, Achievement, and Attitude). The chapter is comprised of student-athletes from baseball, men's and women's basketball, softball, men's and women's track and field, and volleyball.
XΑΣ was founded at DePauw University in Green Castle, Indiana, on May 17, 1996, as a student-athlete honor society for the recognition of high academic achievers and sport letter winners at the collegiate level.
XΑΣ recognizes students who are of good moral character and receive a varsity letter in their sport while maintaining a 3.4 or higher cumulative GPA by their junior or senior year and have been in residence at the institution for one year. The mission of the NCAHS is to bring honor and recognition to deserving student-athletes, their families, teams, athletic departments, and colleges in much the same way as Phi Beta Kappa honors academic achievement. The governing board of the XΑΣ represents all levels of competition in the NCAA.
The purpose of the organization is to encourage and reward high academic scholarship, recognize outstanding academic achievement, encourage good citizenship, moral character, friendship and to mentor and provide leadership to other student-athletes.
The official motto of the society is "Excellence in Athletics and Academics" and there are more than 284 chapters in 41 states and the District of Columbia.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!