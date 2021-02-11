BASEBALL: Claflin faces Lander on road in PBC series

The Claflin baseball team will visit Lander University for a Peach Belt Conference (PBC) three-game series this weekend at Dolny Stadium. The series will feature a double-header on Saturday at 2 p.m. and wrap up Sunday with a noon game.

Claflin (1-2, 1-2), dropped two-of-three games in its season-opening series against the University of North Georgia (UNG) last week. The Panthers, who will be seeking theirs first PBC series win, claimed the program's first-ever PBC victory with a 16-13 decision in game two of the UNG series.

Keyon Smith and Gerardric Dobbs led the Claflin offense during the series, collecting four hits each. Smith also drove in seven runs highlighted by a two-run homer. He batted .364 in the three games and was a triple away from hitting for the cycle.

Dobbs batted .400 in the series along with 3 RBIs.

Jaden Harden, 1-0, was credited with the lone win for Claflin.

Lander, which swept Erskine over the opening weekend, brings an undefeated record (3-0) into the contest. The Bearcats are led offensively by Ward Betts with eight hits along with a .727 batting average and Roury Glanton, who is hitting .429. Both players had home runs last weekend.