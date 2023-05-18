Jaevon Riley will represent Claflin at the 2023 NCAA Division II Outdoor National Championship Meet.

"I’m proud of Jaevon; he definitely put in the work and did what he came to Claflin University to do," Claflin University track & field head coach Garon Jackson said. "He was one of the top track athletes in the state of South Carolina coming out of high school last year, so my expectations were very high for him coming in."

Riley earned his spot in the national championship meet after his performance in the 400-meter hurdles at the Lee University Last Chance Meet. He ran a 52.12, which placed him second at the meet.

In addition to being an NCAA Division II provisional qualifying time, the result also earned him a 20th-place ranking nationally and thus earned him a place in the national championship meet.

"He’s just a freshman and he’s already one of the top 400m hurdles runners in the country," Jackson added.

The 2023 NCAA Division II Men’s Outdoor Track & Field National Championship Meet will be held from May 25-27 at the Colorado State University Pueblo Thunderbowl in Pueblo, Colorado.

Claflin's Adams named all-region

Claflin University sophomore Zoe Adams was named to the United States Track & Field/Cross Country Coaches’ Association (USTFCCCA) Atlantic All-Region Team.

The all-region honors recognize the top five individuals in each individual outdoor track & field event along with each member of the top three relay teams.

Adams was named all-region in the 400-meter dash. She currently has the top time in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region when she ran a 54.41 at the University of North Florida East Coast Relays.

She also won the women’s 400 meter-dash at the 2023 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship Meet for the second-straight season.