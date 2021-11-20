Claflin splits homecoming games vs. rival Voorhees

After nearly 18 months, Claflin's men's basketball team returned to the court in Orangeburg Saturday to celebrate homecoming against Voorhees College.

The Panthers scored 30 points off 19 Voorhees turnovers and defeated the Tigers 80-59. Allen Hatchett led Claflin with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Donnell Frayer Jr. added 16 points and Romero Hill chipped in 11 points. Isaiah Jennings had 16 points off the bench.

Hatchett sparked an early 7-2 run with a dunk that gave Claflin a 25-20 lead. The Panthers would close the half on a 13-5 run.

Voorhees had four starters in double figures led by Jordan Blue's 12 points. Exekia Williamsonbey had 11 points while Tawon Buie and Joell Davis each added 10 points in the loss.

Claflin (1-2) will be back in action Saturday on the road at Savannah State. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Claflin's women's team fell to 0-3 on the season with 58-57 loss to Voorhees. The Lady Panthers had a look at a last-second shot but it fell short as time expired.

With the game tied 56-56, Voorhees was assessed a technical foul after an inadvertent timeout was called by the Lady Tigers. Claflin converted on one of two foul shots to take a one-point lead and was awarded possession.

On the ensuing possession, Claflin turned the ball over and fouled Voorhees. Brittani McDonald sank both free throws to give the Lady Tigers the lead.

Claflin built a 46-30 lead through three quarters, but Voorhees scored 16 points off Lady Panther turnovers in the fourth quarter to claw back into the game.

McDonald led Voorhees with 16 points in the win.

Claflin was led by Janelle Sample's 16 points and six rebounds. Dionna Long added 14 points and three steals. Morgan Kelson led the team with seven rebounds.

The Claflin women will be back in action Monday when they play host to Savannah State. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1