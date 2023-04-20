CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After a dominant performance in a pair of doubleheader sweeps last week, the Claflin Lady Panthers got another sweep when the team claimed all four of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Softball Weekly honors.

Claflin senior pitcher Jaelyn Jackson was named the CIAA Pitcher of the Week for the third time this season. This week, she brought home the honor after allowing just one run on four total hits this week with 16 strikeouts. Her efforts led to a pair of Lady Panthers wins as well.

Adding to the Lady Panthers’ defensive efforts was senior Alexis Beavers who was named the CIAA Defensive Player of the Week. She finished the week with a 1.000 fielding percentage that included her totaling 24 putouts in 24 total chances.

With the defense well in hand, the Lady Panthers turned to senior outfielder Brenay Howard who was named the CIAA Offensive Player of the Week. She finished the week with eight runs scored on five hits in 16 at-bats with two runs batted in (RBI).

The upperclassmen weren’t the only ones bringing home the honors as Claflin freshman catcher Zecariya Fenwick was named the CIAA Rookie of the Week after a great week as well. She recorded four runs scored with four RBI on four-for-12 batting. Among her hits were both a double and a triple.