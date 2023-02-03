In his first season, Claflin softball coach Jose Gonzales led the Lady Panthers to the CIAA regular season championship, a conference tournament championship and the NCAA Division II regionals.

The question is…what does he do for an encore?

“Try to repeat,” Gonzales said with a smile during practice Tuesday. “That’s the goal every year. We want to build a winning program, not just have a few good seasons. We want to create a tradition.”

Claflin enters the season predicted to finish first in the CIAA Southern Division and also first overall.

“I tell my team to just go play the game,” Gonzales said. “We know that we have a bull’s-eye on our backs, but that’s what happens when you’re trying to build a championship team.”

After losing seven seniors from a team that finished 15-1 in conference play, the Lady Panthers will look to re-build with a roster that features eight freshmen and five sophomores. Gonzales said he is relying on his small group of seniors to get his young players up to speed.

“We’re going to be young,” Gonzales said. “But, the seniors have had a great attitude, and been positive role models. These (freshmen) are learning how we do things, and have adapted well. Our goal is to play consistent defense, pitch well and produce runs when we can.”

Senior designated player Jaelyn Jackson said the talent coming in equates to what was lost from last year’s team, but there’s not a familiarity that she shared with last year’s team.

“That group (last year), we had played three years together, so it was almost like we could reach each other’s minds,” Jackson said. “Since we’re a new team, we’ve worked hard on communication and collaboration. This year is a complete re-start, so we’re trying to get to know each other on and off the field. We’ve had some hiccups, but the (new players) have responded well.”

Jackson is one of four Lady Panthers to earn preseason All-Conference honors. Joining Jackson are seniors Alexandria Beavers and Brenay Howard along with sophomore Kennedy Baskerville.

Howard led the Lady Panthers in hitting last season with 53 hits and 37 runs scored. She finished the year with a .414 batting average and four home runs.

“Just because we won last year, doesn’t mean it’s guaranteed this year,” Howard said. “We have to keep working, and building on our success. Claflin softball has a name, and we stress that to these young players.”

Beavers led the Lady Panthers last season in triples (6) and RBIs (31). She finished with a .324 batting average and three home runs.

After graduating its top two pitchers, Jackson is expected to take larger role in the circle this year. She finished with a 3-2 record including 29 strikeouts last season.

After a runner-up finish in the Atlantic Regional last year, Jackson said the goal is to breakthrough and advance to the Super Regional round of the NCAA tournament.

“We want to let these teams know that we are capable of playing at (a championship) level,” Jackson said. “It’s all about the mindset, we have to believe we can beat anybody.”

Claflin opens the 2023 season in Orangeburg Sunday with a double-header against Allen University beginning at 1 p.m.