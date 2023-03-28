After a 5-1 showing at the CIAA Roundup, Claflin’s softball team is back in position to win another conference championship and advance to a third-straight NCAA tournament.

The Lady Panthers (who play in the Southern Division of the CIAA) faced each of the six Northern Division teams at the event held on the campus of Elizabeth City State University.

Claflin opened the event with a 16-8 victory over Shaw University. Jaelyn Jackson would earn the win after throwing 3.1 innings of relief, giving up two runs on two hits and striking out five batters. Jackson and Zecariya Fenwick each had two hits and two RBIs. Me’Auhre Lewis had two hits and an RBI and Cydney Cooper stole five bases.

The Lady Panthers improved to 2-0 with a 17-0 win over Virginia Union. Jackson improved to 8-4 on the season after throwing a perfect game and striking out 10 batters. Kennedy Baskerville had three hits and four RBIs to lead Claflin at the plate. Lewis added three hits and three RBIs while Jackson and Fenwick each added two hits. Alexandria Beavers and Kourtney White each drove in two runs.

Jackson earned her third win after throwing 4.1 innings without allowing a hit or a run and striking out seven batters as Claflin defeated Lincoln (Pa.) 8-6. White led the Lady Panthers at the plate with four hits and an RBI. Beavers hit a grand slam home run driving in four runs.

Bowie State handed Claflin its lone loss at the Roundup defeating the Lady Panthers 5-1. Claflin committed five errors in the contest and only managed three hits. Brenay Howard led the way offensively with two hits.

Claflin rebounded with a 9-1 win over Virginia State. Jackson earned the win after throwing six innings and striking out seven batters. Jasmine Dukes had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Lady Panthers. Fenwick and Howard each added two hits.

In the finale, Claflin held off a late rally to defeated Elizabeth City State 11-10. ECSU scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning, but could not complete the comeback. Fenwick led the Lady Panthers with three hits and five RBIs while Cooper added two hits and four RBIs.

The Lady Panthers improve to 17-9 on the season and are 5-1 in conference play. They are currently leading the Southern Division by one game over Winston-Salem State. Claflin will play each of its Southern Division rivals twice over the final month of the season. They will start Saturday at home with a doubleheader against St. Augustine’s University.