North Carolina A&T Director of Athletics Earl M. Hilton III announced on Tuesday the hiring of Jose Gonzalez Jr. as the new Aggies softball coach.

Gonzalez spent two seasons at Division II Claflin University after 14 successful seasons at Savannah State.

"He knows what it takes to win and the importance of building a family atmosphere within a program. Those things are apparent from the first conversation you have with coach Gonzalez," said Hilton. "He has a proven track record of recruiting great talent, developing players, and having a good rapport with those players. He seems to have success wherever he coaches. We expect to be highly competitive and to compete for CAA championships."

Gonzalez led Claflin to their first-ever Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) championship. They reached the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region Championship Tournament, where they earned wins over Shippensburg and Bloomsburg before losing in the regional final to Seton Hill.

They posted a 23-15 record overall and a 15-1 mark in the CIAA.

The following season, the Panthers posted a school-record 32 wins, going 32-12 overall and 14-2 in league play, losing in the championship game of the CIAA tournament to Bowie State.

"We will be a highly-competitive, high-energy team who will have a family feel and take care of each other like sisters. I look forward to implementing our culture of letting our players know that my staff and I will be there for them, and I plan to make this a championship program."

Claflin's athletic department confirmed the move Wednesday and announced a search for a replacement will begin immediately. There is currently no time-line for making a new hire according to the school.