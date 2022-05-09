CLAFLIN SOFTBALL: CIAA champs to face Seton Hill

The Claflin softball team will be heading to Shippensburg, Pa., for the regional round of the NCAA Division II softball tournament.

It is the team’s second appearance in the tournament after grabbing a spot in last year’s 48-team abbreviated event. The Lady Panthers were eliminated in the regional round after two-straight losses to West Chester University and Stroudsburg University.

This year’s tournament returns to eight regions split into two brackets with four teams in each bracket. The teams are seeded one through eight in each region. Claflin (21-13) earned the seventh seed in the Atlantic Region, placing them in bracket two.

The winners of each bracket will meet in a best-of-three super regional round, with the winner advancing to the finals in Denver.

The Lady Panthers will face Seton Hill, which is making its third appearance in school history. The Griffins enter the tournament with a record of 36-10. Bloomsburg and host Shippensburg fill out the rest of the four-team bracket.

Claflin earned an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament after defeating Bowie State Saturday in the finals of the CIAA softball tournament. It was the Lady Panthers' first CIAA softball tournament title in school history.

The Lady Panthers are scheduled to begin play Thursday, May 12, at 2:30 p.m.

