 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
CLAFLIN SOFTBALL

CLAFLIN SOFTBALL: CIAA champs to face Seton Hill

  • 0
Claflin tournament win

The Claflin softball team will travel to Pennsylvania for the regional round of the NCAA Division II softball tournament. The Lady Panthers earned a spot in the tournament after winning the CIAA championship Saturday.

 Special to The T&D

The Claflin softball team will be heading to Shippensburg, Pa., for the regional round of the NCAA Division II softball tournament.

It is the team’s second appearance in the tournament after grabbing a spot in last year’s 48-team abbreviated event. The Lady Panthers were eliminated in the regional round after two-straight losses to West Chester University and Stroudsburg University.

This year’s tournament returns to eight regions split into two brackets with four teams in each bracket. The teams are seeded one through eight in each region. Claflin (21-13) earned the seventh seed in the Atlantic Region, placing them in bracket two.

The winners of each bracket will meet in a best-of-three super regional round, with the winner advancing to the finals in Denver.

The Lady Panthers will face Seton Hill, which is making its third appearance in school history. The Griffins enter the tournament with a record of 36-10. Bloomsburg and host Shippensburg fill out the rest of the four-team bracket.

People are also reading…

Claflin earned an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament after defeating Bowie State Saturday in the finals of the CIAA softball tournament. It was the Lady Panthers' first CIAA softball tournament title in school history.

The Lady Panthers are scheduled to begin play Thursday, May 12, at 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday college baseball

Carolina

USC Upstate at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Clemson

Clemson vs. College of Charleston in Columbia 7 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton tells Tom Brady that Miami GP is F1's Super Bowl

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News