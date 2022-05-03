 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Claflin softball advances to CIAA semifinals

  • 0

The Claflin softball team overcame a slow start Tuesday to defeat Johnson C. Smith 10-1 in the quarterfinal round of the CIAA tournament.

Head coach Jose Gonzalez said his team had not played a live game since closing out the regular season April 23 at Winston-Salem State.

“I knew we were probably going to come out a little flat,” Gonzalez said. “Once we picked it up, the energy started flowing. These ladies have been feeding off that energy all year.”

After giving up a run in the first, Claflin was able to tie the game in the third when Kyra Shuler came home on a Brenay Howard sacrifice fly.

The Lady Panthers erupted for five runs in the fourth and four runs in the fifth to close out the game in five innings. Claflin took advantage of four Johnson C. Smith errors that led to six unearned runs.

“We were able to string some hits together (late) and get some runs,” Gonzalez said. “The second time through the lineup we tried to make some adjustments. The key for us is to make those adjustments early.”

Howard led the Panthers with three hits and an RBI. Camryn Hollis had two hits and an RBI while Shuler added two hits.

Shaniya Thomas threw a complete game giving up three hits and one run while striking out five batters. Thomas improves to 8-6 on the season.

“(Shanya) started a little rough in the first inning, but she settled down,” Gonzalez said. “It was the first time she’s seen live batters in more than a week, but she did a good job of hitting her spots.”

Claflin advances to the semifinal round of the CIAA tournament to be played Friday at RF&P Park in Glen Allen, Va. The Lady Panthers will face Winston-Salem State, who defeated Fayetteville State 3-2 Tuesday.

“It’s going to be a test to stay focused on the job that is at hand,” Gonzalez said. “We need to keep the same energy and togetherness we have right now. We can’t worry about the past, the only thing important is what we have on this team now. If we keep playing like we’re playing, everything will work itself out.”

Claflin closed its regular season with a two-game sweep of Winston-Salem State. The two teams are scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. and can be seen online at https://theciaasn.com.

Claflin softball honors

Coach gets top CIAA honor

After hitting the ground running and leading the Claflin Lady Panthers softball team to a stellar performance during the 2022 season, the honors are coming in for softball head coach Jose Gonzalez as he was named the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Softball Coach of the Year.

Despite taking the reins of the program in the middle of the fall semester, Gonzalez led the Lady Panthers to a 17-13 overall record and a dominating 15-1 record in CIAA play, including going 9-1 in CIAA Southern Division play and claiming the 2022 CIAA Southern Division Championship.

The team also dominated the postseason conference awards with seven Lady Panthers earning spots on the 2022 CIAA All-Conference team. Five Lady Panthers earned first-team all-conference honors with two second team all-conference honorees. The honors also included senior Bre’Zhay Chambers, who was named the 2022 CIAA Pitcher of the Year while freshman outfielder Kennedy Baskerville was also named to the 2022 CIAA All-Rookie Team.

2022 ALL-CIAA SOFTBALL FIRST TEAM

Bre’Zhay Chambers (P)

Marion Goins (C)

Alexandria Beavers (1B)

Brenay Howard (OF)

Jaelyn Jackson (DP)

2022 ALL-CIAA SOFTBALL SECOND TEAM

Kennedy Baskerville (OF)

Shaniya Thomas (UP)

2022 CIAA ALL-ROOKIE TEAM

Kennedy Baskerville

Pitcher of the Year – Bre’Zhay Chambers

