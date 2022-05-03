Claflin softball advances to CIAA semifinals

The Claflin softball team overcame a slow start Tuesday to defeat Johnson C. Smith 10-1 in the quarterfinal round of the CIAA tournament.

Head coach Jose Gonzalez said his team had not played a live game since closing out the regular season April 23 at Winston-Salem State.

“I knew we were probably going to come out a little flat,” Gonzalez said. “Once we picked it up, the energy started flowing. These ladies have been feeding off that energy all year.”

After giving up a run in the first, Claflin was able to tie the game in the third when Kyra Shuler came home on a Brenay Howard sacrifice fly.

The Lady Panthers erupted for five runs in the fourth and four runs in the fifth to close out the game in five innings. Claflin took advantage of four Johnson C. Smith errors that led to six unearned runs.

“We were able to string some hits together (late) and get some runs,” Gonzalez said. “The second time through the lineup we tried to make some adjustments. The key for us is to make those adjustments early.”

Howard led the Panthers with three hits and an RBI. Camryn Hollis had two hits and an RBI while Shuler added two hits.

Shaniya Thomas threw a complete game giving up three hits and one run while striking out five batters. Thomas improves to 8-6 on the season.

“(Shanya) started a little rough in the first inning, but she settled down,” Gonzalez said. “It was the first time she’s seen live batters in more than a week, but she did a good job of hitting her spots.”

Claflin advances to the semifinal round of the CIAA tournament to be played Friday at RF&P Park in Glen Allen, Va. The Lady Panthers will face Winston-Salem State, who defeated Fayetteville State 3-2 Tuesday.

“It’s going to be a test to stay focused on the job that is at hand,” Gonzalez said. “We need to keep the same energy and togetherness we have right now. We can’t worry about the past, the only thing important is what we have on this team now. If we keep playing like we’re playing, everything will work itself out.”

Claflin closed its regular season with a two-game sweep of Winston-Salem State. The two teams are scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. and can be seen online at https://theciaasn.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0