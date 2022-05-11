Claflin seniors better prepared for NCAAs

Claflin softball had its first taste of the postseason after earning an at-large bid into last year’s NCAA Division II tournament.

The Lady Panthers fell to West Chester University (10-3) and East Stroudsburg University (5-1) in the regional round.

Senior Camryn Hollis said she is excited about getting another chance to play in the NCAA tournament

“It feels good to get back here,” Hollis said. “Last year we earned our bid because we won the most games, but this year we won the CIAA championship and that excitement has carried over. As a team, we’re still on a high, and we’re anxious to go out and see what we can do.”

Due to a COVID-shortened 2021, the Lady Panthers were unable to play a full schedule, and had nearly a month between its last CIAA game and the NCAA tournament.

“Last year, there was a big gap between games. We practiced really hard leading up to the tournament,” Hollis said. “I think the excitement from winning the conference tournament has us feeling more confident that we can come out and win more games.”

Senior Jada Garrick said she feels her team is more prepared for this year’s tournament.

“I think we have a better idea of what to expect,” Garrick said. “Everything moved a lot faster in the NCAA tournament, and we didn’t respond well. I think we’re better prepared and I feel like we’re playing as one. We’re ready to hit the ground running.”

Clalfin will face two-seed Seton Hill (36-10) Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

The Griffins and led by Jenna Osikowicz who is batting .456 on the season with 67 hits including eight triples. She has stolen 20 bases on the season without being caught. Brooke Cleland and Morgan Toal each have over 32 RBI on the season.

On the mound, Seton Hill is led by Morgan Ryan with a record of 15-2. She has given up 69 hits in 110 innings pitched and struck out 129 batters.

“I told the new players that we have to get off to a good start against (Seton Hill),” Hollis said. “Some teams don’t think we belong because we’re an HBCU, they think it’s a different type of softball. If we can stay on top early we can win, because I think they will underestimate us.”

